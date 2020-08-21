1/1
Esther Pearl Williams Hickman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther Pearl Williams Hickman, 79, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mitchell Henry, Sr. and Gwendolyn of DeRidder, LA, Nathaniel Williams and Mollie of Bon Wier, TX, Daniel Hickman, Jr. of Pineville, LA; daughters, Cindy Powell and Donald of Merryville, LA, Jacqueline Worthen and Daniel of Sugartown, LA, Katherine White and Richard of St. Louis, MO; sisters, Bobbie Raye Williams of Houston, TX, Charleen Figueroa of Merryville, LA; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Sr. and Grace Williams, sons, Michael James Hickman, Joseph Hickman; daughter, Ramona Carter; brothers, Jethro Williams, Earl Williams, Jr., Osie Williams, Charles Williams; sisters, Velma Butler, Patsy Hickman.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. A private family funeral service will be held. Pastor Louis Guy will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Trollis Hickman, Michael Worthen, Jalen Samuels, Corey Powell, Stephen Hickman, Gerald Young. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tevin Williams and Nathan Williams. Burial will follow at Merryville Community Cemetery in Merryville, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved