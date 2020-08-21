Esther Pearl Williams Hickman, 79, of Merryville, LA, passed from this life on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



Those left to cherish her memory are her sons, Mitchell Henry, Sr. and Gwendolyn of DeRidder, LA, Nathaniel Williams and Mollie of Bon Wier, TX, Daniel Hickman, Jr. of Pineville, LA; daughters, Cindy Powell and Donald of Merryville, LA, Jacqueline Worthen and Daniel of Sugartown, LA, Katherine White and Richard of St. Louis, MO; sisters, Bobbie Raye Williams of Houston, TX, Charleen Figueroa of Merryville, LA; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Sr. and Grace Williams, sons, Michael James Hickman, Joseph Hickman; daughter, Ramona Carter; brothers, Jethro Williams, Earl Williams, Jr., Osie Williams, Charles Williams; sisters, Velma Butler, Patsy Hickman.



Visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. A private family funeral service will be held. Pastor Louis Guy will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Trollis Hickman, Michael Worthen, Jalen Samuels, Corey Powell, Stephen Hickman, Gerald Young. Honorary Pallbearers will be Tevin Williams and Nathan Williams. Burial will follow at Merryville Community Cemetery in Merryville, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



