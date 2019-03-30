Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Eva Marie St. Germain Blakeman, 87, of Dry Creek, LA (formerly Morgan City, LA), passed to eternal rest on Monday, March 26, 2019 in DeRidder, LA.

She was born on October 30, 1931 in Bruly St. Martin, LA to the late George Gene and Effie Simoneaux St. Germain.

Those left to cherish her memory are son, Jesse G. Blakeman and Beth of Fayetteville, AR; daughters, JoAnn Deborde and Robert of Dry Creek, LA, Kathy Hebert and Ron of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Ivan (Blackie) St. Germain of Morgan City, LA, Jesse (JC) St. Germain of North Carolina, Lyn St. Germain of Morgan City, LA; grandchildren, Dallas Landry, Justin Landry and Andrea, Megan Denney and Justin, Zachary Blakeman and Kim, Paige Holley and Brandon, Elizabeth Galt and Scott, David Hebert and Charlie, Cheyenne Bickel and John, Patrick Comeaux and Cindy, Brad Comeaux and Jamie, Joshua Comeaux and Vicki; twenty-three great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Blakeman, Jr.; son, Roger Dale Blakeman; parents, George and Effie St. Germain; brother, James Joseph St. Germain; sisters, Alverda St. Germain Boone, Thelma St. Germain Blanco.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Myers Colonial Funeral.

Home in DeRidder, LA on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM with a rosary being prayed at 4:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Twin City Funeral Home in Morgan City, LA on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:00 AM Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Morgan City, LA. Eva will be laid to rest next to her husband, Jesse Blakeman, Jr. and son, Roger in the Morgan City Cemetery with Father Freddie Decal officiating the services.

Pallbearers will be Justin Landry, Ron Hebert, Steve McCann, Jr., Justin Denney, Hunter Blakeman and Brandon Holley. Honorary pallbearers will be Dallas Landry and Steve McCann, Sr.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Catholic Charities

