Eva Manette Porter, 79, of DeRidder, entered into heaven on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Lake Charles, LA. Eva, the daughter, of G. D. and Arlene Cook was born on May 13, 1940, in DeRidder, Louisiana.Visitation will begin Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 am, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Jerome Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.Eva was an artist, creative, interior designer, and a business owner. She often referred to herself as an "Antique Little Girl".Left to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Kim (Porter) Hayes and husband Stuart of DeRidder, LA, Phyllis (Porter) Turner and husband Craig of New York City, NY; sister Shelia Cook of DeRidder, LA; five grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her husband, James Porter; and her parents, Arlene and G. D. Cook.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Porter Family at www.labbymemorial.com.