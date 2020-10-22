1/1
Evelyn Ruth Ellender Hennigan
1946 - 2020
Mrs. Hennigan was born June 19, 1946 and left to dance with Jesus on October 05, 2020. She has gone from this life leaving everyone who had the pleasure of encountering her with an
infectious laugh, lessons for life, and a full stomach. She was born and raised in Sulphur, LA. She married Andy Hennigan in 1981 and the couple moved to DeRidder, LA where they continued to raise children and grandchildren. She was a lifelong Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. She did it very well.

She was preceded in death by her parents Luther and Eva Ellender, her husband Andy, eight
siblings, and her grandson Quinton "George" Isaiah Anderson.

Left to carry on her love for others are her three sons, Jeff "Jr." Vincent (Barbara) of Vinton, LA., Charles Vincent of Austin, Texas, Ramon (Jade) Ellender of Tomball, Texas, two
daughters, Crystal Renee and Angela Hennigan of DeRidder, LA., one sister, Stella Daigle, one brother Kenneth Ellender, both of Sulphur, LA., eight grandchildren, five great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held under the direction of the DeRidder Funeral Home.


Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/

Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2020.
