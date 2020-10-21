Funeral services for Evelyn Sheldia Burrow Harper, 84, of Rosepine will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 10 A.M. with Rev. Lloyd Carroll, Rev. Wade Carroll and Rev. Charlie Carroll officiating. Interment will be at the Rosepine Cemetery, in Rosepine, following services.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. and on Wednesday, October 21st from 8:00 A.M. until time of service at the funeral home. Evelyn was born on November 15, 1935 to Henry Wintern and Bell Florence Thompson Burrow in Rosepine, Louisiana.
Mrs. Evelyn Burrow Harper passed away on October 17, 2020. She had no children of her own but blessed many nieces, nephews, and friends like she was a mother. She was loved by her family and community. She had a great love for the outdoors. Mowing grass, gardening, and working water wells with her late husband. (Uncle Kenneth). Toledo Bend and Bundick's Lake were a couple of her favorite places. We all thought we were # 1 till her furry friend Little Bit came along. Special thanks to Mrs. Vera Richardson for being one of her most coveted friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James "Kenneth" Harper and seven brothers and sisters.
She is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. She was a mother and grandmother to many.
