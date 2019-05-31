The Home Going celebration for Evelyn Jewel Coleman Tanton will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, June 4 at Starlight Missionary Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Pastor Daniel Stafford will officiate.
Burial will be in Starlight Cemetery under the direction of Braxton Funeral Home.
Ms. Tanton died on Tuesday, May 28 at Christus St. Patrick Hospital in Lake Charles, LA.
At an early age she accepted Christ and was baptized as Sweet Home Baptist Church. She then later as an adult moved her membership to Starlight Baptist Church where she was an active member until her illness.
Evelyn was truly blessed as well as a blessing to so many others.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, mentor and friend to many.
Her hobbies included living for the Lord, bonding with her family, cooking, listening to her gospel music and shopping. She was always ready to give a helping hand or words of encouragement to others.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 31 to June 8, 2019