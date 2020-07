Felicia Lynn Beasley "LEE LEE", 44, was born July 27, 1976 in DeRidder, Louisiana to Catherine Mayzck Beasley and the late Frank Beasley. A resident of Deridder, she was a member of St. Mary Church of God in Christ. She departed this life Monday, July 27, 2020 in Beauregard Health System. She leaves to cherish her memories one daughter, Breona Beasley; mother, Catherine Beasley; sister, Cynthia Beasley of Cusseta, GA; brother, Edward St. Romain of Merryville, LA.; and granddaughter, Riyah Shillow. She was preceded in death by one brother, Ernest St. Romain and one sister, Rebecca St. Romain. She will have a visitation Saturday, August 1, 2020 from 9AM to 11AM at Braxton Funeral Home in DeRidder, with her committal following at Beauregard Cemetery.



