Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte on Monday, August 5, 2019 for Frances R. Cormier, 89, who passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at her residence in Vidrine.

Brother Kevin West of First Baptist Church will conduct funeral services.

Burial will take place in the Fontenot Cemetery.

Frances R. Cormier was born in Reddell on February 10, 1930 to Steven and Lillian Fontenot Cormier. She was a self-driven lady who enjoyed painting, quilting, and sewing. She graduated from Louisiana College with a bachelor's degree in vocational education. She also earned a master's degree from Louisiana State University. Frances was a home economics teacher and 4-H leader for 41 years mainly in Beauregard Parish. Frances enriched many lives throughout her career and each of her students was special to her. She was an animal lover who would help out any strays that came her way, despite the size of the vet bill.

Francis is survived by her nephews Richard Hoffpauir of Vidrine and Bill Hoffpauir and wife Debbie of Mamou; nieces Erin Hoffpauir of Rayne and Dani Hoffpauir of Raleigh, North Carolina; great nephews Garrett Hoffpauir of Deville and Brandon Hoffpauir of Mamou; and great niece Kayla Hoffpauir Reed, Lafayette.

She is preceded in death by her parents Steven and Lillian Fontenot Cormier and sister, Jane Hoffpauir.

The family requests that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home in Ville Platte on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 9:00 AM until time of service.

Family and friends may leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.

