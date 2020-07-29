1/1
Frank Alden "Frankie" Howard
Graveside services for Frank "Frankie" Alden Howard will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Castor Baptist Cemetery, 2057 Slagle Rd, Leesville, LA, with Reverend Craig Forque officiating under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, outside of Castor Baptist Church from 5:00PM – 8:00 PM. Please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
The Howard Family understands that social distancing is so important during this time. Please use the online guestbook to leave your condolences if you wish not to attend the visitation or graveside service. The graveside service will be live streamed on Jeane Funeral Service Facebook page beginning at the start of service. The video will be available for viewing after the live service.
Frankie was born on December 1, 1938, in Hornbeck to Robert and Essie Brown Howard and passed away on July 26, 2020 in Alexandria, LA. Mr. Howard was a lifelong resident of Vernon Parish, growing up in Hornbeck and graduating from Hornbeck High School. In 1961, he married the love of his life Betty Cavanaugh and they shared 54 wonderful years together. Frankie joined law enforcement in 1961 in Hornbeck and served as sheriff of Vernon Parish from 1976 – 2000. He was elected into the House of Representatives in 2008 for District 24 and served until January 2020.
Frankie, who was also served as Sheriff Howard and Representative Howard, was known for rising early, and not stopping as long as a light was burning. You would find him at his office by 4:00 AM every morning. He sincerely cared for each of his constituents and knew them all by name. He never missed a function and would call to check on everyone. Frankie, also known as Lobo, was an avid hunter. He bred and raised Walker hounds. He loved running and competing dogs and taking trips to Texas and Colorado.
After losing his wife Betty, Frankie found love again in 2017 and married Macel McInnis Anderson. Mr. Howard never met a stranger and was a true politician. However, his most important accomplishment was loving his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and wife, Betty Howard.
He is survived by his loving wife, Macel Howard of Leesville, LA, sons, Robert Howard and Amy Haymon of Anacoco, LA, Rodney Howard of Texas, and Ryan Howard of Washington, grandchildren, Katy and Matt Stephens, Lesley and Brian Walls, Jacob and Catherine Howard, and Courtney and Daniel Williams, great granddaughter, Kora Williams, sister, Martha Knippers, and a host of extended family and friends.

Published in Deridder Daily News from Jul. 29 to Aug. 8, 2020.
July 28, 2020
I am beyond grateful for Mr. Frankie Howard's support during my time as National High School Rodeo Queen and Mrs. Rodeo Louisiana. He was so special to my family and even had a state declaration honoring my parents on their 50th wedding anniversary. I know that he and Turner Wilcox are worshiping at the feet of Jesus today. My prayers for his family.
Angela Hennigan Kelso
July 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family-were both elected as sheriffs in 1975-
Tony Falterman
Friend
July 28, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family-we were elected in 1975 and served together as Louisiana Sheriffs-
Tony Falterman
Friend
July 28, 2020
Frankie was a true friend and colleague for 12 years in the La. House of Representatives. He was also the first one in the Chamber in the morning and made many calls to his constituents before 6:30 AM to check on them and their issues. He was very hardworking and was a friend to all in the body. His colleagues, constituents, our state, and yes our country, are much better following his outstanding service and life well lived.
Rep. Charles R. &#8220;Bubba&#8221; Chaney
July 28, 2020
My Dad tells the best stories of them growing up here in Hornbeck.What a strong and dedicated man he was in all he did! Great accomplishments ..RIP Mr.Frankie..and condolences to the family..Promoted to Heaven..
Leslie Maria Dowden
Friend
July 28, 2020
Mr. Frankie showed my family kindness and generosity on several occasions. When my dad was sick he called often to check on him, when he passed away Mr. Frankie sent a deputy out to our house with food. He also went out of his way to check on my brothers who were still in there teens. I will always be grateful for the kindness he showed my family. My condolonces to the Howard family and to Vernon Parish we have truly lost a great man.
Stephanie Smith Robinson
Friend
July 28, 2020
Frankie was a great person, to which I had the pleasure of serving with in the Louisiana State House of Representatives. He was admired by his colleagues. He will be missed.
Stuart Moss
Friend
July 28, 2020
We will all miss our dear brother Frankie. What a great friend he was to all of us. He learned about friendship from his Savior, Who taught him to share it freely with everyone. I give thanks to our Lord that I was blessed to be one of the recipients of that friendship. -- Brother Rodney

Brother Rodney
Rev. Rodney Wood
Friend
