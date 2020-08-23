1/1
Frank Hendrix Tyler III
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Hendrix Tyler, III, 44, passed in his sleep on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in West Monroe, Louisiana. Frank son of Frank Hendrix Tyler and Sandy Johnson Matthews was born on January 17, 1976, in Kingsville, Texas.

Visitation will begin Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, LA. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, LA with Rev. Charlie Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, Dry Creek, LA.

Frank graduated from East Beauregard High School. He was an industrial pipe welder and supervisor, working primary in the Gulf Coast area.

Left to cherish his memory are his father Frank H. Tyler; mother Sandy Matthews, stepmother Debra Tyler; children Owen Tyler, Gage Tyler, Karsyn Tyler, and their mother Jamie Brooks; his mother-in-law Delores Owens; his brothers Christopher Tyler and wife Lana; Benny Tyler and wife Emma; Aubery Warren Matthews; and his sister Kaitlin Bellard and husband James.

Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dave Johnson, Jr. and Theresa Velma Johnson and paternal grandparents Frank H. Tyler and Cleo Gill Tyler.

Words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.labbymemorial.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Dry Creek Baptist Church
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Interment
Dry Creek Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA 70634
(337) 463-7428
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
August 22, 2020
“Huck” , brother you left us too soon . It was a pleasure working with you when I began to break out in my craft . I had a good time with you years ago at Toledo Bend ... Rest In Peace brother ! .... John
John Ellzey
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Sandy, Please know that you have been in our prayers. We will continue to pray for you so that you may find some comfort in the coming days. Love you, Cheryl and Greg Rabalais.
Cheryl Rabalais
Friend
August 21, 2020
jon dean
Brother
August 21, 2020
jon dean
Brother
August 21, 2020
jon dean
Brother
August 21, 2020
You will be missed my brother and I will always love you... This disease is baffling.. it doesn't matter who you are or what you represent it will take your life with no regard to anyone that loves you. I will always remember the words that you said to me they kept me still at a time where all I wanted to do is run thank you brother for being there for me. You will always be remembered for who you were and what you helped me through. I love you brother rest in peace...
jon dean
Brother
August 21, 2020
I know you guys are hurting but "because we have heard of your faith in Christ Jesus and of the love you have for all God' people" Colossians 1:4, I know that Jesus, your church family, and earthly family will help you in this time of deep sorrow. I am so sorry,
Kenny Clark
Friend
August 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, cant' imagine the sorrow you must feel at this time.. May God bless and comfort you all.
Blake & Kathy Sonnier
Friend
August 21, 2020
I will always remember you. Thoughts and prayers to your family and kids. ❤
Melanie Fontenot
Friend
August 21, 2020
Sending our sympathy and prayers
Randy and Claudette Bushnell
Friend
August 21, 2020
I love you dearly, Sandy. Please accept my heartfelt sympathy on the loss of your son, Frankie.
Laura LeDoux
Friend
August 21, 2020
Brian Starr
Friend
August 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vivian Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved