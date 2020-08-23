Frank Hendrix Tyler, III, 44, passed in his sleep on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in West Monroe, Louisiana. Frank son of Frank Hendrix Tyler and Sandy Johnson Matthews was born on January 17, 1976, in Kingsville, Texas.
Visitation will begin Friday, August 21, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, LA. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Dry Creek Baptist Church in Dry Creek, LA with Rev. Charlie Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, Dry Creek, LA.
Frank graduated from East Beauregard High School. He was an industrial pipe welder and supervisor, working primary in the Gulf Coast area.
Left to cherish his memory are his father Frank H. Tyler; mother Sandy Matthews, stepmother Debra Tyler; children Owen Tyler, Gage Tyler, Karsyn Tyler, and their mother Jamie Brooks; his mother-in-law Delores Owens; his brothers Christopher Tyler and wife Lana; Benny Tyler and wife Emma; Aubery Warren Matthews; and his sister Kaitlin Bellard and husband James.
Preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Dave Johnson, Jr. and Theresa Velma Johnson and paternal grandparents Frank H. Tyler and Cleo Gill Tyler.
