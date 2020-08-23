You will be missed my brother and I will always love you... This disease is baffling.. it doesn't matter who you are or what you represent it will take your life with no regard to anyone that loves you. I will always remember the words that you said to me they kept me still at a time where all I wanted to do is run thank you brother for being there for me. You will always be remembered for who you were and what you helped me through. I love you brother rest in peace...

jon dean

Brother