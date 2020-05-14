Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hixson Brothers - Pineville 2701 Military Highway Pineville , LA 71360 (318)-640-1678 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Graveside service 2:00 PM Greenwood Memorial Park Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services for Frank Hooper, Jr. will be held, at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 14, 2020 with Dr. C. Stewart Holloway officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Pineville.



There will be a book signing at Hixson Brothers, Pineville, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.



Mr. Hooper, 77, of Pineville passed from this life, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.



He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Pineville. Frank lived every minute out of this life. He was a Small Business Owner of Hooper's Carpet, who worked side by side with his wife, Mickey Hooper for over 30 years. He prioritized fitness his whole life and in recent years he was a runner, tennis player, aerobics and avid cyclist. He rode hundreds of miles a week with friends. He was an appreciator of beautiful, fast cars and always had to drive off with the newest on the lot because "They are so much fun". Mr. Frank was a lover of local sports and was a LSU and New Orleans Saints ticket holder. One of the last big games that he attended with his son, Ryan was the National Football Championship in New Orleans where LSU brought home the victory. He enjoyed going to all the movies, theater and concerts, and later in life he became an enthusiast of birds, viewing them from his five outside feeders at his home. He loved spending time with his energetic toy poodle, Toby. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Frankie Joseph Hooper, Sr. and Mary Webb Hooper; daughter, Debbie Hooper Lafleur; and baby Hooper.



Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 42 years, Mickey Hooper; sons, Dr. David Ryan Hooper and wife, Kate; Keith Hooper and wife, Dana; daughter, Angela Hooper Littleton and husband, Craig; sisters, Peggy Hooper Casterline and husband, Carl, Doris Hooper Roberts and husband, Charles; grandchildren, Brighton and Hayes Hooper, Connor and Colby Littleton, Paige Hooper Montgomery and husband, Andrew, Brandon Hooper and Louis Lafleur; great grandchildren, Charlotte, Eleanor and Anderson Montgomery; a host of other family members.



Pallbearers will be Connor Littleton, Colby Littleton, Brandon Hooper, Louis Lafleur, Andrew Montgomery, Ronnie Carrom and Carl Casterline.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Pineville, Building Fund, 901 Main Street, Pineville, LA 71360.



To extend on-line condolences to the Hooper family, please contact us at

