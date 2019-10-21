Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 (337)-463-7428 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Labby Memorial Funeral Home 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Labby Memorial Funeral Home 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St Joseph's Catholic Church 1125 Blankenship Drive DeRidder , LA View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St Joseph's Catholic Church 1125 Blankenship Drive DeRidder , LA View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Aderhold Funeral Home 808 Reagan West , TX View Map Visitation Following Services Aderhold Funeral Home 808 Reagan West , TX View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St Mary's Church of the Assumption 301 S. Harrison St West , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a Rosary prayed at 7:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder, LA. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, Visitation will start at 10:00 AM and service will begin at 11:00 AM, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1125 Blankenship Drive, DeRidder, LA with Father Jude Brunnert, M.S. officiating.

A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Aderhold Funeral Home, 808 Reagan, West, TX, 76691, with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St Mary's Church of the Assumption, 301 S. Harrison St, West, Texas, with Rev. Paul Hudson as celebrant. Military graveside rights will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Foitek Family at I love you too.Frank Foitek, 83 left this world to continue his journey in heaven with all who preceded him on October 17th 2019 AD. These past few weeks his family and friends visited him often, all left with what was to become, his last words on earth: "I love you too.""I promise to find hope through the heartache, to find joy through the sadness, to find strength though incredible weakness, to love even when it is hard, to live freely and bravely, even when I am scared, to make the most of my days… to live in a way that would make you proud."We are very proud of the man who sought only to protect his family and his country.Frank enjoyed his time on earth with his family. He traveled to many states and countries following family as often as he was able. He loved us. He loved Johnny Cash, the Grit channel and going to church on Sundays. Always ready with his quick wit and humorous responses to any situation.A special thanks to our neighbors, Carlos Archield, Betty and Betty and of course the Gatson family. Mr Sherman for his constant guidance. I would also like to thank his best friends Jim Hubbard and Darryl Fontenot who spent many a day just hanging out discussing the Astros and football.Thank you to the Knights of Columbus and the VFW Post 3619 both of which have given Frank and our family many of our fondest memories.He was born a child of God on December 27th 1935 AD in West, Texas. The son of Frank and Estelle Foitek. He was the oldest of 8. He was a big brother to Jerry & Mary Rose, Bill & Katherine, Daniel, Rosalie & Edwin, JoAnn & Thomas, Patsy & Gary and Donna & Jerry. He was the loving husband of Mary Ann Ruzicka for 47 years. He was an incredible father to Belitha & Earl, Joe, Joanna & Dave, Valerie & Marty. The Pawpaw to Christian, Dacia & Mike, Misty, David & Katherine, Kelsey, Chayton, Elias, Noah, Norman & Breanna, Sloan & PJ. Great Pawpaw to Amber, Izzy, Adam, Gabriel, Mikey, Addie, Justin, Violet, Ari and Hope. Special Friend of Barbara Bolton of DeRidder.Frank Foitek earned his Associates Degree in General Studies, a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master's Degree in Business from Northwestern State University all while supporting and raising a family of 6.He has been a St Joseph's Catholic church member since 1962.Frank was a founding member of the DeRidder chapter of the Knights of Columbus.He was a 4th Degree knight, financial secretary and the Faithful Navigator for the Knights of Columbus.Frank Foitek Served in the United States Army for 20 years and is a Vietnam Veteran. After serving his country he then went on to work in the post office for 22 years, retiring in 1998.By Merrit MalloyWhen I dieGive what's left of me awayTo childrenAnd old men that wait to die.And if you need to cry,Cry for your brotherWalking the street beside you.And when you need me,Put your armsAround anyoneAnd give themWhat you need to give to me.I want to leave you something,Something better than wordsOr sounds.Look for meIn the people I've knownOr loved,And if you cannot give me away,At least let me live on in your eyesAnd not your mind.You can love me mostBy lettingHands touch hands,By letting bodies touch bodies,And by letting goOf childrenThat need to be free.Love doesn't die,People do.So, when all that's left of meIs love,Give me away.Visitation will begin Wednesday, October 23, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, with a Rosary prayed at 7:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder, LA. Mass of Christian burial will be held Thursday, October 24, 2019, Visitation will start at 10:00 AM and service will begin at 11:00 AM, at St Joseph's Catholic Church, 1125 Blankenship Drive, DeRidder, LA with Father Jude Brunnert, M.S. officiating.A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 PM on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Aderhold Funeral Home, 808 Reagan, West, TX, 76691, with visitation to follow until 8:00 PM. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at St Mary's Church of the Assumption, 301 S. Harrison St, West, Texas, with Rev. Paul Hudson as celebrant. Military graveside rights will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery conducted by West Veterans Honor Guard.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Foitek Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Published in Deridder Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

