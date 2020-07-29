George R. Hickmon, 69, of Deridder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020, in the comfort of his home.



He was born December 22, 1950 in the Knight Community to Sam Hickmon and Lorene Ford.



On Friday, July 1, 1977 he married Iris Batties Hickmon; to this union two daughters, Essie "Wes" Hickmon and Winter "Pumpkin" Coates came into their life. George met and married Rosetta Elam Hickman on December 7, 2015. He worked for the Ampacet Corporation for thirty years until he retired. During the years following, he loved planting vegetables in his garden, hunting and fishing,



Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Rosetta Hickman of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Essie Nicole Hickmon of Fort Worth, TX, Winter Hickmon Coates of Rosharon, TX; Stepdaughters, Sarita Shaw and Tyrone of Newton, TX, Della Gulley of DeRidder, LA, Patricia Jackson and Billy of Newton, TX; brothers, James Hickman, Jessie Hickman, Chester Hickman, Goctrick Ford, all of Ozark, AL; sisters, Christine Harris of DeRidder, LA, Ernestine Hickman of Ozark, AL, Betty Green and Lionel of Ozark, AL, Fayetta Smith and John of Kinsey, AL ;grandchildren, Mariah Engrum and Cassidy Coates; Godchild, Courtney Wysinger of DeRidder, LA; good friend, Edgar Holmes; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Hickmon; father, Sam Hickmon; mother, Lorene Ford.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Pastor Paul Holmes will officiate the private funeral service. Active Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary Pallbearers will be James Hickman, Jessie Hickman, Chester Hickman, Goctrick Ford, Willie Clark, Jr. and Trent Banks. Burial will follow at Almadane Cemetery in Almadane, LA.



The Hickmon family would like to acknowledge and express our gratitude, appreciation and love, to all our family and friends for their love, support, kind and generous acts and prayers during our time of bereavement. May God Bless You!



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store