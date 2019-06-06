George Stephen "Steve" Reeves, 56, died peacefully at his home on June 5, 2019. He was born on August 6, 1962 in DeRidder, LA to George David Reeves and Arley Evelyn (Moses) Reeves.
Steve graduated from McNeese University in 1985 with a B.S. in Business. He retired from 30 years of service as a State and Federal Probation Officer, and most recently worked for the Beauregard Parish District Attorney. He was a faithful and active member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and volunteered many years as a Dixie Youth Softball Coach. He enjoyed spending time and traveling with his family, and he was the proudest dad in the world of his two kids. Affectionately known as "Pud" by his family, he was a deeply loved son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.
He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Durrel Reed Reeves of DeRidder, LA; his son Rylan Kade Reeves; his daughter Camryn Raine Reeves; his brother David "Buddy" Reeves (Sherry) of Rosepine, LA; and sisters, Linda Farmer (Ken) of DeRidder, LA; Gail Ruddock (Denny) of Little Rock, AR; Marilyn Clendening (Mark) of DeRidder, LA; and Bettye Gallien of Dry Creek, LA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George David and Arley Evelyn Reeves, and his brother-in-law Ricky Gallien.
Serving as pallbearers are Jeff Farmer, Quinton Reed, Timmy Gallien, Andy Cates, Matthew Gallien, Alan Reeves, Joey Clendening, Brett Reeves, Bart Reeves, and Hayden Farmer.
His many friends are welcomed to join the family at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for the viewing and funeral. Visitation will begin Friday, June 7, 2019, from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will begin Saturday, June 8, 2019, from 8:00 AM until Funeral service at 10:00 AM, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Danny Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at Dry Creek Cemetery, DeRidder, LA under the direction of Labby Funeral Home in DeRidder.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Reeves Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from June 6 to June 14, 2019