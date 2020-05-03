Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - Leesville 601 South Fourth Street Leesville , LA 71446 (337)-238-1358 Send Flowers Obituary

Glenn A. Salger, 77, of Leesville, LA passed away on April 25, 2020 at his home. He was born to the late Paul and Leona (Schoenbeck) Salger on May 1, 1942 at Red Bud, IL. He is survived by his wife, Peggy; son, Kevin (Alice) Salger of Long Beach, CA, daughter, Paige (Gary) McAndrews of New Bern, NC; grandchildren: Lyssa and Cara Salger and David McAndrews; sisters: Dorothy (Jerry) Young of Collinsville, IL, Betty (Ronald) Fehr of Baldwin, IL, Irene (Gary) Pendleton of Edwardsville, IL, Sharon (Michael) Thyssen of Glen Flora TX; brother, Harvey (Joan) Salger of Cedarburg, WI.



He attended Southern Illinois University and joined the Army in 1964 where he received helicopter flight and maintenance training. He served assignments twice in Vietnam, twice in Germany, in Peru, and in various Army locations in the US before retiring at Ft Polk, LA in 1984 with the rank of Major. After retirement from the Army, he worked as a mud logger in the off-shore oil industry, taught classes for this occupation, and during this time compiled family genealogies and regional history for the Red Bud, IL area.



Glenn loved to fish and never met one he didn't want to catch. He loved gardening and shared the bounty with everyone. He was active in raising funds for food pantry supplies and Bibles given out by the Gideons. His faith and love for his church family at Trinity Lutheran Church, Leesville was his bedrock. He will be remembered for his big smile, his kindness and generosity. He was faithful and loving to both friends and family.



Funeral services will be held at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Leesville on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.



A time of Visitation will be held on Monday, May 4th from 11:00 a.m. until service time in the church.



Glenn will be laid to rest at the Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Polk, LA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gideons International at



Words of comfort may be expressed to the Salger Family at

