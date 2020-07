Glenda Elaine Jordan, 65, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020 at her home.She is survived by her daughter, Brandy Newton & Clay of DeRidder, LA; two sons, Paul David Jordan III & Brandy of DeRidder, LA and James Brandon Jordan & Carlissa of Pineville, LA; eight grandchildren, Taye Newton, Sophie Newton, Jacob Jordan, Jaxson Jordan, Trevion Russ, Imari Russ, Kahled Jordan, and Brandon Jordan; her mother, Edna Horton of DeRidder, LA; and her sister, Cindy Horton of DeRidder, LA.She is preceded in death by her father, James Huey Horton; and her sister, Debra Kay Horton.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brighton Bridge Hospice.Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com