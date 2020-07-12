"Well done thou good and faithful servant, … Enter thou into the joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:21



Gordon C. Jenkins, 80, of DeRidder peacefully passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Dubuis Specialty Hospital in Alexandria, La. Gordon will long be remembered for his kind, loving nature and his concern for others. He was a leader in his community and touched the lives of many during his lifetime.



Gordon was born in Dobbin, Tx., in a box car, to James and Vera Jenkins. He was the youngest of three sons. In his early years, Gordon lived in Galveston and Houston, Texas. Gordon graduated from Aldeen High School, Houston, Texas, in 1958. He attended The University of Houston for two years. He then attended the Crane Institute of America, Inc. and was certified in mobile cranes and rigging practices. Gordon later worked at Cameron Iron Works in Houston, Texas. He also owned and operated a successful automobile service center in Houston, Texas.



Upon moving to DeRidder, Gordon worked at Boise Cascade from 1976-2001. He was certified as a millwright, machinist, pipefitter, welder, electrician, and instrumentation technician while at the DeRidder mill. He also completed the Boise Cascade pre-supervisor's training program. He was a member of United Paper Makers International Mechanics Union #1226 . He was also a member of the Boise Cascade Safety committee. While at Boise Cascade, Gordon was instrumental in starting the Employee Assistant Program to provide counseling services and support services during crisis situations for Boise Employees and family members. Gordon later traveled to Maine to assist another Boise Mill in implementation of this program.



After retiring from Boise Cascade, Gordon started his Golf Transportation Unlimited business. Gordon had a passion for automobiles and enjoyed working on his Corvettes and "Blu", his 1953 Ford truck, in his retirement. He also enjoyed landscaping, gardening, and his men's early morning coffee group. But mostly, he enjoyed helping others.



Gordon was a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church in DeRidder where he enjoyed teaching children's Sunday School. He was the founder of June Jenkins Women's Shelter for abused women and children which he served in every capacity needed over the years. He participated in many community organizations including BeauCare, United Way, Sunshine Rotary Club of DeRidder, Helpline, Boys Scouts of America, Impromptu Players, Little League baseball, Warren Street Mission, and Boise Buddies, a volunteer community service group. Gordon served on the Board of Directors for the DeRidder Big Brother/Big Sisters Program and participated in the program with his little brother. Gordon also served on the Board of Directors for God's Food Box in addition to being an invaluable volunteer that did any chore that was needed at the food pantry. Since 1996, Gordon has been active member of DeRidder City Council.



Gordon was a "professional volunteer", always ready and willing to help his fellow human beings. He cut and delivered firewood for elderly in the community, counseled with patients who were seriously ill, and did home repairs for disadvantage people in the community. He was honored for his volunteer work by being chosen as Citizen of the Year in Louisiana by the American Legion in 2016 and as Citizen of the Year by the Beauregard/ Vernon Chamber of Commerce in 2014. Gordon was also honored in the Boise Cascade Volunteer program. He received an honorable mention for outstanding community service for his work at Helpline, one of eight awards given nationally. Gordon also was honored for his community service by the Young Women's League of DeRidder by being chosen for the 1990 Mardi Gras Court.



Gordon is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Marietta B. Jenkins; step- daughter, Patricia (Kevin) Rockett; step grandson, Chad Myers; brother Paul Jenkins; nephew, Randy (Rachel)Jenkins; and niece, Paulette (Kenny) McArthur.



Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vera Jenkins; his former wife, June Jenkins; and his brother, James Jenkins.



A drive through visitation will be Monday, July 13, from 3pm-6pm at New Life Baptist Church on Hwy 190W in DeRidder under the direction of Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Please remain in your cars as you drive by. Rev Lynn Clayton will officiate at a private gravesite service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requested that Gordon's volunteerism and caring nature be kept alive through donation to June Jenkins Women's Shelter, God's Food Box, BeauCare, or any nonprofit or church of your choice.



