Harold Lee Coon, 70, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Thursday, August 1, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Gloria Coon of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Christina Lynn Coon of DeRidder, LA, Kimberly Dawn Howell and DWayne of DeRidder, LA, Jennifer Ann Christian and Shelby of DeRidder, LA and Tammy Lee Coon of DeRidder, LA; brothers, Kenneth Carl Coon and Susan of Tucson, AZ and Scott L. Coon and Nancy of Wichita, KS; sister, Shari W. Bacon of Wichita, KS; grandchildren, James Harold Christian, Timberlee Nicole Howell, Brianna Elice McCollough, Cassidy Lynn Christian, Ashton Elizabeth Weathers, Dustin Lee Weathers, Justina Rose Howell, Chayton Clifford Howell, Garrett Jean Christian and Chason Colton Howell; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Norma Coon; and sister, Carol Jean Gray.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA from 9:00 until time of funeral at 11:00 AM. Reverend George Lee Glass will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
