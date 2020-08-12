Harold Herbert "Doc" Watson, Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 67 at his
home in Eagle Rock, Missouri.
Doc was born May 27, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee the son of Harold Herbert Watson, Sr. and
Dorothy (Barnes) Watson. On November 9, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada he was united in marriage to
Julie Amon, who survives. Also surviving are five children, Jennifer Renée Davis and her husband Jason
of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Harold Herbert Watson, III and his wife Carrie of Fontana, Kansas, David
Robin and his wife Robin Nicole of Scott, Louisiana, Drake Robin and his wife Cristina of Woodsby,
Washington and Hayley Tucker and her husband Corey of Ottawa, Kansas; four siblings, Douglas Watson
and his wife Nell of Longville, Louisiana, Danney Watson and his wife Debbie of Longville, Louisiana,
Larry Watson and his wife Priscilla of Tomball, Texas, and Mona Woodall and her husband Jimmy of
Tallassee, Alabama. Eleven grandchildren, Bailey, Angelique, David, Samantha, Ducree, Santana,
Landon, Cooper, Hudson, Quinn, and Kinley.
Doc grew up and received his education in Louisiana, graduating from DeRidder High School in
1972. While growing up in Louisiana he enjoyed training horses, bronc riding, riding dirt bikes and
hunting. A strong work ethic was gained while working with the family business and he expected
nothing less from all his children or anyone brave enough to work with him. After leaving his childhood
home he worked as a lineman most of his life, retiring from Kanas City Power and Light in 2013. Doc
was always looking for the next good deal which lead him to many ventures or misadventures. He wasn't
afraid of the work required to get a job done the Watson way, which was the only way in his book. He
was a Harley guy and enjoyed riding with his beloved wife, Julie. While living in Kansas, Doc was a
primary force in coordinating a yearly Poker Run for more than 20 years. Later in life he realized the
enjoyment of traveling to warmer weather; 2008 marked his first yearly trip Punta Cana. "The hood", in
Eagle Rock, where he spent his retirement years and many, many weekends since 2003 was his greatest
dream come true. Living on lake time was a favorite pastime and he was often found on the dock or
tinkering with a project. He enjoyed time spent with numerous friends and family, and continuously
worked to perfect his cornhole game where he did not want anyone to touch his bags during games. His
most memorable quotes were, "Damn it Martha", "Whoa Baby Duck", and "Damn'er Boys". His time as
a beloved Husband, Dad, Papa Doc and the "Fun Uncle" was shortened by his unexpected passing
however, his wisdom and zest for life will live on in the many generations he touched.
A private family gathering was held shortly after his death, stay tuned for a Celebration of Life
which will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral
Home in Cassville.
