Harold Herbert "Doc" Watson, Jr. passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the age of 67 at hishome in Eagle Rock, Missouri.Doc was born May 27, 1953 in Memphis, Tennessee the son of Harold Herbert Watson, Sr. andDorothy (Barnes) Watson. On November 9, 2000 in Las Vegas, Nevada he was united in marriage toJulie Amon, who survives. Also surviving are five children, Jennifer Renée Davis and her husband Jasonof Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Harold Herbert Watson, III and his wife Carrie of Fontana, Kansas, DavidRobin and his wife Robin Nicole of Scott, Louisiana, Drake Robin and his wife Cristina of Woodsby,Washington and Hayley Tucker and her husband Corey of Ottawa, Kansas; four siblings, Douglas Watsonand his wife Nell of Longville, Louisiana, Danney Watson and his wife Debbie of Longville, Louisiana,Larry Watson and his wife Priscilla of Tomball, Texas, and Mona Woodall and her husband Jimmy ofTallassee, Alabama. Eleven grandchildren, Bailey, Angelique, David, Samantha, Ducree, Santana,Landon, Cooper, Hudson, Quinn, and Kinley.Doc grew up and received his education in Louisiana, graduating from DeRidder High School in1972. While growing up in Louisiana he enjoyed training horses, bronc riding, riding dirt bikes andhunting. A strong work ethic was gained while working with the family business and he expectednothing less from all his children or anyone brave enough to work with him. After leaving his childhoodhome he worked as a lineman most of his life, retiring from Kanas City Power and Light in 2013. Docwas always looking for the next good deal which lead him to many ventures or misadventures. He wasn'tafraid of the work required to get a job done the Watson way, which was the only way in his book. Hewas a Harley guy and enjoyed riding with his beloved wife, Julie. While living in Kansas, Doc was aprimary force in coordinating a yearly Poker Run for more than 20 years. Later in life he realized theenjoyment of traveling to warmer weather; 2008 marked his first yearly trip Punta Cana. "The hood", inEagle Rock, where he spent his retirement years and many, many weekends since 2003 was his greatestdream come true. Living on lake time was a favorite pastime and he was often found on the dock ortinkering with a project. He enjoyed time spent with numerous friends and family, and continuouslyworked to perfect his cornhole game where he did not want anyone to touch his bags during games. Hismost memorable quotes were, "Damn it Martha", "Whoa Baby Duck", and "Damn'er Boys". His time asa beloved Husband, Dad, Papa Doc and the "Fun Uncle" was shortened by his unexpected passinghowever, his wisdom and zest for life will live on in the many generations he touched.A private family gathering was held shortly after his death, stay tuned for a Celebration of Lifewhich will be scheduled at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn FuneralHome in Cassville.