Harry LeRay Thomas, 63, of DeRidder, LA died Friday, April 5, 2019.
Harry is survived by his parents, Isaac and Delores Thomas of DeRidder, LA; his brother Ronald Thomas of Many, LA; two daughters, LaToya Thomas of Chicago, IL and Renita Thomas of Bossier City, LA; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
Services for Harry will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11AM at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9AM-10:45AM.
Services under the direction of Braxton Funeral Home.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2019