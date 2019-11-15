Harvey Leonard Ferguson, 81, entered peacefully into rest on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at his home in DeRidder, Louisiana. Harvey was born to James and Rosa Ferguson on December 9, 1937, in Singer, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019, Visitation will start at 9:00 AM until service will begins at 11:00 AM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home chapel in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Jason Hoychick and Rev. Johnny Bosley officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna/Cole Cemetery, Sugartown, LA.
Harvey was a member of the Westview Baptist Church; he was a Deacon and Sunday school teacher. Harvey served our country in the United States Air Force. He worked for BECI for 32 years. He enjoyed music, played a guitar with several groups.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 57 years, Nancy Ferguson of DeRidder, LA; daughter Pamela Phillips and husband Allen; son, Harvey L. Ferguson, Jr. (Lynn) and wife Liz; brother, Earl Hollingsworth; five grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Rosa Ferguson; sisters, Hilda Marie Ferguson, Faye Ferguson; brothers, Riley Baggett, Lenard Ferguson, Leroy Ferguson; five great grandchildren.
Serving, as pallbearers are Lynn Ferguson, Clayton Ferguson, Clyde Snapp, Isaac Hays, Steve Stracener, and Perry Able.
Serving, as honorary pallbearers are Kenneth Midkiff, Deltern Slaydon and Rev. Frank Hensley.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 21, 2019