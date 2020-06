Hazel Alice Butler, 90, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be Sunday, June 7 from 5-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Monday, June 8 at 2pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery. Rev. Jerry W. Chaddick will officiate.Hazel is survived by her three daughters, Mattie Butler of DeRidder, LA, Evelyn Elizabeth of Spokane, WA and Rebecca Ann & Gary of Longville, LA; two sons, Roy Butler, Jr. & Rebecca of Rockport, TX and Robert Noble Butler & Ramona of DeRidder, LA; ten grandchildren, Allison Calik & Greg, Austin Butler & Bonnie, Jake Butler & Melisa, Daniel Introne & Jeri, Christina Smeby & Shane, Amanda Charles, Brooke Marin & A.J., Victoria Young, Matthew Young, and Gary Young, Jr.; ten great-grandchildren; one sister, Iva Yohner & Wayne of Littlefield, TX; one brother, Raymond Rainwater of DeRidder, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.She is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Butler, Sr.; sisters, Ethel Mattis, Doris Lester, Frances June Rainwater, and Ruth Stiefer; and brothers, Bert A. Orton, Tilmon Orton, and Frank Orton.Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com