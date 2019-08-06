Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hixson Funeral Home 3001 Ryan St Lake Charles , LA 70601 (337)-439-2446 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Topsy Baptist Church Committal 2:00 PM Rosepine Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Heatha Grace (Coleman) Carroll, born in DeQuincy La. on March 8, 1950 – August 4, 2019.

Grace entered Heaven where she is experiencing God's peace which passeth all understanding on August 4, 2019 at 12:15 am.

Grace was a loving mother and a wonderful wife of 50 years, who loved her family and was especially proud of her granddaughter Olivia Grace. Grace worked in the health care field as a CNA, most of her life where she met and served many people. She worked for Dr. Clark, for the Cameron Council on Aging, at the Cameron Parish Health Unit, at South Cameron hospital and for DeQuincy home health, while living in Cameron. She also had a day care in her home at one point where she watched children during the day and sometimes day and night. After moving to Topsy she worked at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and at Gauthier Memorial.

Grace loved her Lord and Savior and served in many ways. She loved being on the hospitality committee and served on the flower committee as well as the baptismal committee, she especially loved to work in the nursery. She went on many mission trips from Arkansas to Arizona, to New Mexico and in Honduras where she was a kid magnet. She loved the children and some-how they knew it and flocked to her, even those who couldn't speak or understand English.

Grace is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lloyd Carroll of Topsy; sons Jamey Carroll and wife Victoria of Sulphur, and Bobby Carroll of Topsy; grandchildren, Olivia Carroll and Justin Watson; sisters Shirley Bailey and Denise McGlon, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert (Bob) and Sarah Coleman; brothers Robert Jean Coleman, Herman Coleman, Oscar Coleman, Bill Coleman; sisters Jaunice Milliorn, Jimmie Pard, Vernice Strickland, and Pam Bean.

Visitation will be held at Topsy Baptist Church, 5311 Topsy Road, August 6, 2019 from 4P.M. until 9P.M. A celebration of her life will be held at Topsy Baptist Church August 7, 2019 at 10A.M. with a fellowship meal to follow. Family and friends will meet at the Rosepine Cemetery at 2P.M. for the committal service.

The family would like to thank Hearts of Hospice for their care and support during this trying time. Also a special thanks to Grace's sister Shirley Bailey and the Topsy Baptist Church family for all their love and support.

Pallbearers will be John Coleman, Timmy Moody, Sam McGraw, T. K. Craft, Ethan Miller, and Donald Wood.

