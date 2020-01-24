Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ DeRidder , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ DeRidder , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Houston Buckley Jr. was born on April 9, 1929 to the late Houston Buckley Sr. and Avis Caloway Buckley in Singer, Louisiana. He departed this life on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Westwood Manor Nursing Home in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Junior, as he was fondly called by almost everyone, was baptized at an early age and was called to teach the word of God as a teenager. He thoroughly enjoyed reading and teaching the Bible. He worked in the pulpwood industry until he was struck with a rare disease in the seventies which caused his health to decline.

He was joined in holy matrimony to Mae Helen Spikes Thompson on September 18, 1966. In addition to his loving and devoted wife of 53 years, he is survived by his children; Velvet (Troy) Johnson, Faith (Marceliers) Scott, his stepchildren; Sheryl (Donald) Piper, Chester (Beverly) Thompson, Irwin Thompson, Pernell (Melissa) Thompson; his sister, Pam (George) Coar; 18 grandchildren, seven great- grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Those preceding Junior in death in addition to his parents were his brothers; Herbert, Hural "Boo", Shelby "Cricket", James, David and Billy Joe.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Norris Memorial Church of God in Christ in DeRidder, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be under the direction of Braxton Funeral Home.

The family expresses heartfelt gratitude to friends and family as well as the compassionate doctors, nurses, caregivers and support staff from the following facilities: Westwood Manor Nursing Home, Rosepine Rehabilitation Center, Beauregard Health System, Christus Oschner St. Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Health System and Brighton Bridge Hospice. Your presence, prayers, health care, words of consolation and many acts of kindness have been a blessing to us.

