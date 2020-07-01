Howard Paul Marx, 87, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020 in DeRidder, LA. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 1 from 4-8pm at Chaddick Funeral Home with a Rosary at 6pm. Memorial service will be Thursday, July 2 at 10am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery. Ftr. Jude Brunnert, M.S. will officiate.
Howard is survived by his three daughters, Terese` Cherry & Chad of Houston, TX, Michelle Marx of DeRidder, LA and Karen Manville & Berry of DeRidder, LA; six grandchildren, Kathleen Hair, David Cherry, Savanna Cherry, Sean Marx, Brian Colletti, and Trisha Watts & Chris; one great-granddaughter, Saige; one sister, Sharon Marx of New York; one brother, Edmund Marx, Jr. & Ducky of St. Mary, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
He is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Patricia Gavin Marx; his son, Christopher Marx; his brothers, Frank Marx & Donald Marx; and his parents, Edmund & Frances Marx.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Deridder Daily News on Jul. 1, 2020.