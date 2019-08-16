Huey P. Roberson, III, 46, died Monday, August 12, 2019 in Houston, TX.
A memorial visitation will be August 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at New Providence Baptist Church, Houston, TX.
An additional memorial visitation will be held in DeRidder from 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., the time of the service, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St Mary C.O.G.I.C., DeRidder, LA. Pastor Deric Dawson will officiate.
He is survived by his father, Huey P. (Lily) Roberson, Jr.; brothers, Harold (Michelle) Roberson of Tampa, FL; Emmanuel Roberson, DeRidder, LA; sisters, Amelia Roberson of Corpus Coves, TX; Amara Roberson, DeRidder, LA; grandmother, Mary G. Roberson; one niece, Jasmine Roberson; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends.
Services are under the direction of Allen Mortuary, Houston, TX.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 24, 2019