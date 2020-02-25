Ida S. Hebert, 92, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Friday, February 21, 2020, at her home in DeRidder, LA. Ida, the daughter of Pierrie and Edorice (Trahan) Simon was born on August 31, 1927, in Acadia Parish, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Monday, February 24, 2020; from 10:30 AM until Funeral Service begins at 1:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. George Lee Glass and Rev. Jerome Hayes officiating. Interment will follow at Whitaker Cemetery, DeRidder, LA.
Ida was a child of God. She was a homemaker, raising eight children, and spent the last 65 years living in DeRidder, LA. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Ida enjoyed spending many hours sewing and quilting.
Left to cherish her memory are her eight children, Judy Cook of Cincinnati, OH, Doris Westbrook of San Antonio, TX, Dennis Hebert of Atlanta, GA, Joyce Berryman of Jasper, TX, Alice Hebert of Metairie, LA, Preston Hebert of Longville, LA, E. J. Hebert of Reno, NV, Lynn Hebert of Houston, TX; twenty-one grandchildren, and twenty-seven great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willis Hebert; and her parents, Pierrie and Edorice Simon.
Serving as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family ask you consider donating to the Soul Soup, a community kitchen by Grace Church, 1103 W 1st Street, DeRidder, LA, 70634, or call 337.463.7597.
Published in Deridder Daily News on Feb. 25, 2020