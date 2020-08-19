Ina "Marie" Harper Vore England passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana. "Marie" was born of the union of Albert W. and Ina Elizabeth (McFatter) Harper on September 17, 1939 in Sugartown, Louisiana.
Visitation will begin Saturday, August 22, 2020, from 11:00 AM until Homegoing Service begins at 2:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Frank Ott officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery, DeRidder, LA, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, Louisiana.
"Marie" was co-owner and bookkeeper for NAPA in Alexandria, LA for 25 years with husband Charles Vore. Ina "Marie" England was one hell of a woman. In life, she lived it to the fullest. She cherished family and friends. She loved to laugh. She could tell a joke and take one as well. She drove like a woman, and by that, she could handle a city bus full of passengers or an 18-wheeler. Marie made the best-fried chicken and pies as long as she didn't confuse the salt and sugar containers. She worked hard all her life with animals and knew how to put a Billy goat in its place with a 2x4. Once he got a lick in on her, she was going to get one in return.
She is celebrating once again with husband and father of her three children Charles Vore, later husband "Lem" Lemuel England, her mother and father Ina Elizabeth (McFatter) and Albert W. Harper, as well as sister, Sylvia Smith and husband Herbert; brothers, James A Harper and wife Peggy, A. L. Harper and wife Shirley.
Those left to tell treasured memories are her life partner and biggest support "Buddy" Wilton Thistrup of DeRidder, LA, daughters Shelia Vore Vincent (Johnny) of Pineville, LA, and Rhonda Vore Gould (Wayne) of Guyton, GA; son Dalan "Big Boy" Vore; in addition to, four grandchildren Christina Sullivan (Jasson), Tony Vincent (Brandy), Aimee Vincent, Misti Vincent (fiancé Robert ), and five great grandchildren, Austin and Noah Sullivan, Raina and Regan Vincent, and Sydni Vincent.
Words of comfort to the family may be shared at www.labbymemorial.com.