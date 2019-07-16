Inell Ashworth Clark, 97, of Singer, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, July 14, 2019.
Those left to cherish her son, Lawrence Clark & Cathy of DeRidder, LA; daughters, Grace Greer & Paul of Leesville, LA and Paula Rose of Singer, LA; brother Wilburn "Rabbit" Ashworth of DeQuincy, LA; sister, Irene Nowell of DeQuincy, LA; seven grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a host of family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gilbert Clark.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 P.M. at Singer Pentecostal Church in Singer, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 also at Singer Pentecostal Church. Officiating the service will be Reverend Jeff Phillips, Reverend Samuel Ashworth and Reverend Donnis Ashworth. Pallbearers will be Mathieu Rose, Dustyn Rose, Brian Clark, Mayo Racca, Charlie Burge, Chez Nortman, Randy Davis and Pat Ashworth. Burial will follow at Good Hope Cemetery in Singer, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 16 to July 23, 2019