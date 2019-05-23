Isaac "Bird" Thomas

Service Information
Braxton Funeral Home
309 N Stewart St
Deridder, LA
70634
(337)-460-0640
Service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Star of Bethleham
Obituary
Isaac "Bird" Thomas of DeRidder, LA passed from this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Isaac is survived by his wife Delores Thomas of DeRidder, LA, son; Ronald Thomas of Many, LA, sisters; Linda Thomas of DeRidder, LA and Patricia Greer of Killeen, TX, two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 am at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service.
Services are under the direction of Braxton Funeral Home of DeRidder.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 23 to May 26, 2019
