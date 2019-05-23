Isaac "Bird" Thomas of DeRidder, LA passed from this life on Saturday, May 18, 2019.
Isaac is survived by his wife Delores Thomas of DeRidder, LA, son; Ronald Thomas of Many, LA, sisters; Linda Thomas of DeRidder, LA and Patricia Greer of Killeen, TX, two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Services will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 am at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 9 am until time of service.
Services are under the direction of Braxton Funeral Home of DeRidder.
Published in Deridder Daily News from May 23 to May 26, 2019