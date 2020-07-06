James Elton Smith, 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
James was a handsome, loving, funny man cherished by many. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1966 and joined the U.S. Marine Corp soon after. He valiantly served two tours in Vietnam earning a Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Rifle Expert Badge (M-14 rifles).
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 16 years, Della Smith; children, James Daniel Smith, Christina Singletary and Heath of Junction, LA, Alecia Burch and Autumn of Junction, LA, James Clark III and Linda of Bowling Green, KY, Jennifer Melby and Mike of Arvada, CO; sister, Valerie Brown and Ted of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Jacob, Jamie, Logan Rowdy, Lizzie, Alex, and Colton; special pals, James Clark, Jr. and David Habicht; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Valdemar and Lillian Smith.
Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Brother Paul Massey will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Wounded Warriors
Project.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.