James Smith
1941 - 2020
James Elton Smith, 71, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

James was a handsome, loving, funny man cherished by many. He graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1966 and joined the U.S. Marine Corp soon after. He valiantly served two tours in Vietnam earning a Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Rifle Expert Badge (M-14 rifles).

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 16 years, Della Smith; children, James Daniel Smith, Christina Singletary and Heath of Junction, LA, Alecia Burch and Autumn of Junction, LA, James Clark III and Linda of Bowling Green, KY, Jennifer Melby and Mike of Arvada, CO; sister, Valerie Brown and Ted of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Jacob, Jamie, Logan Rowdy, Lizzie, Alex, and Colton; special pals, James Clark, Jr. and David Habicht; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Valdemar and Lillian Smith.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Central Louisiana Veteran's Cemetery in Leesville, LA. Brother Paul Massey will officiate the service. Inurnment will follow at Central Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Leesville, LA.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Wounded Warriors Project.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.


Published in Deridder Daily News on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
6 entries
July 1, 2020
Dear Marty and Brenda, we are very sorry for your lost. We are here with you during this time. Love Benny & Denise Smith.
Benny Smith
Family
June 30, 2020
May the prayers up lift you during this time
Wanda Stewart
June 30, 2020
Praying that the strength given by God through many memories never fades
Wanda Stewart
Friend
June 30, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Charlotte Bell
Coworker
June 29, 2020
You now have your wings cousin. No more pain you will always be in our hearts . Your Gods soldier standing next to him , we love you and will never forget you.
Faye Edmonson
Family
June 29, 2020
GOD blessed me with the best brother a person could ever have, and I love you with all of my heart. Thank you for being a caring and loving brother, and a wonderful time last year.
I will miss you.
Your baby sister Estella Marie Love-Rice and husband Revell Rice Jr
Estella Marie Love-Rice
Sister
