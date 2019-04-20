Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Todd. View Sign

James Lafayette Todd, Sr., 84, of Merryville, Louisiana, passed from this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his nine children, James Todd, Jr. & Donna of Rocklin, CA, Lonnie Todd of Merryville, LA, Hollis Todd of Merryville, LA, Debrah Dickenson & Michael of Fair Oaks, CA, Timothy C. Todd & Linda Dianne Lewis of Merryville, LA, Dana Todd of Sacramento, CA, Billy Joe Todd of Merryville, LA, Shawn H. Todd of Sacramento, CA and Deanne Todd of Merryville, LA.; sisters, Faye Jean Todd of Alabama, Jewel Young & Blaine of Pennsylvania and Patricia Smolnik of Pennsylvania; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He will forever be cherished in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Todd; parents, Lonnie & Exer Todd; brothers, Mason Todd and Roger Patrick, sister, Ruth Patrick; daughters-in-law, Karen Todd, Olivia Todd and Kelly Todd.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. The memorial service starting at 7:00 P.M. Reverend Tim Burgess will officiate the service.

3178 Hwy 190 West

Deridder , LA 70634

