James Lafayette Todd, Sr., 84, of Merryville, Louisiana, passed from this life on Thursday, April 18, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his nine children, James Todd, Jr. & Donna of Rocklin, CA, Lonnie Todd of Merryville, LA, Hollis Todd of Merryville, LA, Debrah Dickenson & Michael of Fair Oaks, CA, Timothy C. Todd & Linda Dianne Lewis of Merryville, LA, Dana Todd of Sacramento, CA, Billy Joe Todd of Merryville, LA, Shawn H. Todd of Sacramento, CA and Deanne Todd of Merryville, LA.; sisters, Faye Jean Todd of Alabama, Jewel Young & Blaine of Pennsylvania and Patricia Smolnik of Pennsylvania; twenty-three grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
He will forever be cherished in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his son, Michael Todd; parents, Lonnie & Exer Todd; brothers, Mason Todd and Roger Patrick, sister, Ruth Patrick; daughters-in-law, Karen Todd, Olivia Todd and Kelly Todd.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. The memorial service starting at 7:00 P.M. Reverend Tim Burgess will officiate the service.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
