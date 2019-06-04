James "Bo" W. Whitaker, Jr., 55, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, June 2, 2019.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 36 years, Naomi Shirley Whitaker; daughter, Lee Guillory and Karen of Reeves, LA; father, James W. Whitaker, Sr. of DeRidder, LA; sister, Bridget Roy and Percy of Kaplan, LA; grandsons, Ray and Aiden Rush and a host of cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Jean Whitaker; brother, Dennis James Whitaker; sister, Agnes Annell McDaniel; nephews, Anthony and Michael Maddox.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 5:00 – 9:00 PM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, also at Myers Colonial Funeral Home. Reverend Clyde Snyder, Reverend Dalton Isabell and Brother Dean Shirley will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Brent Bailey, T. Bailey, Charles Honea, Thomas Honea, Gary Pierce and Joe Pierce. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mitchell Edwards, Donny Edwards and Jamie Maddox. Burial will follow at Whitaker Cemetery in DeRidder, Louisiana.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from June 4 to June 11, 2019