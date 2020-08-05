1/1
Jamie Lea Harvey
Jamie Lea Harvey, 25, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Saturday, August, 1, 2020 at her home.

Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Tommy and Debbie Sonnier of DeRidder, LA; brother, Michael Harvey of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Ericka Sonnier, Sandra Broxson and (Skyer) and Corie Harvey all of DeRidder, LA; grandfather, Jack L. Daniels of DeRidder, LA; uncle, David Daniels of Texas; aunts and uncles, Kenneth and Jackie Keel of Rosepine, LA and Christine and Wilford "Boo" Suarez of Sulphur, LA; nephew, "L.J." Loubert Sonnier of DeRidder, LA, and a host of extended family and friends.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Brother Steve McKinney and Deacon Paul Shumpert will officiate the service.

The family would like to say a special thank you to Tina and Paul Shumpert, Pam Young, Tara Scott and Addie and all the staff at Divita Dialysis Center in DeRidder, LA.

Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.

Published in Deridder Daily News on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc.
3178 Hwy 190 West
Deridder, LA 70634
(337) 463-9996
