Jason Lee Brock, 44, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Thursday, August 1 from 5-9pm at Unity Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Friday, August 2 at 5pm at Unity Baptist Church. Interment will be at Old Cypress Cemetery. Rev. Roger Gill and Rev. Michael Burkes will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Tassy Brock of DeRidder, LA; one daughter, Alaina Thompson of Lake Charles, LA; one son, Ryan Thompson of DeRidder, LA; mother, Lawana Clark & John of DeRidder, LA; father, Charles Brock & Charlotte of DeRidder, LA; father & mother in-law, Ricky Burgess & Brenda of Simpson, LA; one sister, Christy Leach & Chris of Rosepine, LA; two step-sisters, Monica Strickland Holland & Chris of DeRidder, LA and Misty Howell & Daniel of Evadale, TX; one step-brother, Nathan Strickland & Crystal of DeRidder, LA; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019