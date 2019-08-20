Funeral services for Jeffery "Barbwire" Linville, 52, of DeRidder will be held at the DeRidder Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA on Tuesday, August 20, at 11 A.M. with Bro. Byron Williams officiating. Interment will be at the Drakes Fork Cemetery, in Drakes Fork, LA following services.
Visitation will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Jeffery was born on February 15, 1967, to Harold and Beverly Wallach Linville in Washington. He passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Barbwire lived in this area for the past thirty five years and was a disabled truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Patty Linville of Deridder and sister, Robin Laub of Texas.
Words of comfort can be expressed to the family at http://deridderfuneralhome.com/.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019