Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Sweet Home Baptist Church DeRidder , LA Funeral service 11:00 AM Sweet Home Baptist Church DeRidder , LA

Jennie V. Gallaspie Daniels was born on October 23, 1939 in Merryville, Louisiana to the late Ben James "B.B." Gallaspie and Earnestine Steele. She was the eldest of three children and she loved her brother and sister unconditionally. She was a widow to the late George W. Daniels. Jennie experienced a peaceful departure from this earthly life on July 9, 2019 at high noon.

Jennie was affectionately known as "Susie" by family and friends. She joined Sweet Home Baptist Church at an early age, and she faithfully served there until she moved to Atlanta, Georgia with her daughters. In Georgia, Jennie united with the Union Grove Baptist Church, but Sweet Home remained to be her home. When Susie's health began to fail her, she did not allow it to hinder her faith. She knew that there was nothing like the name Jesus and she would worship from the comfort of her home.

Susie loved the Lord above all things. She read her bible, prayed, and sang to the Lord daily. Next to her love for Christ, Susie loved her family; in fact, family was everything to her. Susie also had a heart for others. She was a Social Worker for many years where she touched the lives of countless men, women and children in need. She never met a stranger and she was adored by her co-workers and clients alike.

Jennie was preceded in death by her father, B.B. Gallaspie; her mother, Earnestine Steele Christine; her husband of 35 years, George W. Daniels and her brother Tommy L. Brown, Sr.

Jennie leaves to cherish her memories her daughters, Janice Spady of Palmetto, GA, Cheryal Spady of Fairburn, GA; two granddaughters, Catina Daniels Broadway (DeWayne) of Seattle, WA, whom she adopted, and Leslie Spady of Palmetto, GA; one great-grandson, Cameron Broadway of Seattle, WA; two great-granddaughters, Kennedy Broadway of Charleston, SC and Kaitlyn Spady of Palmetto, GA; one sister, Henrietta Fudge of DeRidder, LA; one aunt, Anna Bell Broussard of DeRidder, LA; one uncle, Hayward Steele (Lula) of Denim Springs, LA; dear friends, Lou T.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 AM, at Sweet Home Baptist Church in DeRidder, LA. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM. Pastor Kenneth Seastrunk will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

