Jerome "Jerry" Greenberg, 88 years old, passed away at home on October 23, 2020. Jerry was born in Chicago on November 7, 1931. He spent four years in the Navy and then settled in Norfolk, VA and became an entrepreneur.
He is survived by his longtime partner, LaVerne Shapkoff, his children, David Greenberg, Tami Vangorder, Sandy Hansom, and Ricky Schermerhorn, his brother, Norman Greenberg, 12 grandchildren, David "DJ", Jessica, Adam, Jerome, Ryan, Hannah, Elizabeth, Robert, Molly, Krista, Marky, and Jacob, a niece, Debbie, nephews, Larry and Michael, and numerous great grandchildren, and a host of great friends including, Gussie, Clarence, Charlie, Hank, Bill, Mike and others too many to mention.
Jerry was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Betty Makosky, and three children, William "Billy" Greenberg, Terri Noel, Mark Schermerhorn, and a grandchild, Rcichard Schermerhorn.
All who knew him knew what a great storyteller he was. His stories always had every ones full attention. He always said he had no regrets in life and that he was the lucky one.
A dear friend of his said recently "Please tell your dad that in my life the greatest one of all times was in fact Jerry, Jerry Greenberg, the greatest champ ever, and my hero in life" That says it all.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Feldman and Intrepid Hospice for their care during this time.
Due to COVID there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warriors
Foundation, which was always close to his heart or to the Alzheimer's Association
. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Rd Chapel is handling arrangements, and online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com.