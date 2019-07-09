Jerry Edward Kimsey, 67, of DeRidder, LA, went to his Heavenly home on Saturday, July 6, 2019. He was met at the gates of Heaven by his baby boy saying,
"Daddy's coming home".
Jerry graduated from DeRidder High School in 1969. He went on to work at Red and White Grocery, Piggly Wiggly, Brookshire Brothers, Metropolitan Life Insurance, Nabisco Foods, Mission Foods, Archway Cookies and had his own lawn service. He will always be remembered as a great boss by his many employees and friends. Jerry lived his life spreading the word of God and serving the Lord through his beloved church. He cherished his family and the time spent with his wife, sons and grandchildren. He would also take a little time to go fishing when he could.
He will forever be loved by his wife of 36 years, Karen Kimsey of DeRidder, LA; sons, Kurtis Kimsey and Kim of Ozark, AR, Klinton Kimsey and Kisha of Oakdale, LA, Karl Kimsey of DeRidder, LA; sisters, Nelda Lacey of Halton, TX and Wilma Hennington of DeRidder, LA; aunt, Peggy Davis of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Courtney Gossow, Dylon Kimsey, Kanyon Kimsey, and Kross Kimsey; great grandchildren, Halle Gassow, Fowler Gassow, John Carter Kimsey and Oakleigh Kimsey; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Kent Kimsey; parents, Herschel and Dessie Kimsey; and brothers, John Kimsey and Robert Kimsey.
Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 9:00 PM at The Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Deridder, LA and continue at 9:00 AM Tuesday, July 16, 2019 until time of service at 2:00 PM. Brother Clyde Snider and Brother Greg Willis will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News from July 9 to July 16, 2019