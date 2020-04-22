Jerry Wayne Diron, 57, of DeRidder, LA, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 22 from 10am until time of service at Beauregard Cemetery. Funeral service will be at 12pm at Beauregard Cemetery. Bro. Ronnie LaLande will officiate.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 36 years, Bridget Diron of DeRidder, LA; three sons, Lil Jerry Diron & Kayla of DeRidder, LA, Terry "TBug" Diron & Amber of DeRidder, LA, and Garrick Diron & Kat of DeRidder, LA; twelve grandchildren, Junior, Angel, Austin, Ayden, Anthony, Kolton, Mason, Gabby, Shelby, Jake, Paisley, and Gavin; two brothers, Gary Diron of DeRidder, LA and Paul Diron & Adele of DeRidder, LA; four nieces, Teri, Chloe, Bella, and Emily-Marie; two nephews, Jason, and Matthew & Paula; and a host of family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.C. & Marie Diron; and his grandson, Carson Diron.
II Timothy 4:7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com
Published in Deridder Daily News on Apr. 22, 2020