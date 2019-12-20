James "Jim" M. Haselden, 89, entered peacefully into rest on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home in Pitkin, Louisiana. Jim was born to Zeno and Eula (Rogers) Haselden on April 22, 1930, in Lake City, South Carolina.
Visitation will be Friday, December 20, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM, Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, Visitation will be 9:00 AM and service will begin at 10:00 AM, in Labby Memorial Funeral Home chapel in DeRidder, LA with Rev. Johnny Elliot and Rev. Byron Williams officiating. Interment will follow at Smyrna/Cole Cemetery, Sugartown, LA, with military honors.
Jim joined the United States Army in 1953, serving during the Korean and Vietnam War and retired after 22 years of service as Sergeant First Class in January of 1973. He was a truck driver until retiring in 1988. Jim was a member of the Lone Star Baptist Church.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mattie Stracener Haselden; children, James Ed Haselden (Nancy), Zeke Haselden (Kim), Keith Haselden (Marion), Michael Midkiff (Dee), Debra Lea (Rod), Elizabeth Midkiff; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his daughter, Diana Midkiff and grandson, Cody Midkiff.
Serving, as pallbearers are United States Army Servicemen, with Military Honors.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Haselden Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News from Dec. 20 to Dec. 27, 2019