Jimmy Wayne Cox, 76, of Rosepine, LA, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Lafayette, LA. Visitation will be Saturday, May 18 from 6-9pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Sunday, May 19 at 3pm at Chaddick Funeral Home. Interment will be at Rosepine Cemetery. Rev. Blake Forman will officiate.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty "Betsy" Cox of Rosepine, LA; three sons, Morris Cox & Cynthia of Brookshire, TX, Jeffrey Cox & Loretta of Rosepine, LA and Jason Cox & Bronwyn of Houston, TX; ten grandchildren, Lacie Schlageter & Mike, Lisa Mucisk & Daniel, Jonathon Cox, Jennifer Cox, Jeffrey Cox, Jr., Anna Clark & Josh, Megan Cox & Kara Brady, Austin "Grant" Cox & Heather, James Cox, and Charlie Cox; twelve great-grandchildren; and numerous family & friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. & Mrs. Morris Cox and one brother, Billy Ray Cox.

If you would like to make a donation, please send it to MD Anderson Hospital in memory of Jimmy Cox.

Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com. Published in Deridder Daily News from May 16 to May 23, 2019

