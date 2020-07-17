1/
Joan Guilliot
Joan Bernice Guillot, 83, of DeRidder, LA passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 in Lake Charles, LA. Visitation will be Thursday, July 16 from 2-2:30pm with a Rosary at 2:30pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be at 3pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will be at Beauregard Cemetery. Ftr. Jude Brunnert, M.S. will officiate.
Joan is survived by her husband, Roy Guillot of DeRidder, LA; one daughter, Sandra Guillot of DeRidder, LA; two sons, Dale Guillot of DeRidder, LA and Michael Guillot of DeRidder, LA; two granddaughters, Stephanie Beck & Kelly of DeRidder, LA and Angela Rainwater & Blake of DeRidder, LA; five great-grandchildren, Kenneth, Kaiden, Leeland, Dalayna, and Alexandrina; and one brother, John DeLima of Hilo, HI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Sandra DeLima; one sister, Lucille Behnke; and one brother, William DeLima.
Condolences can be made at chaddickfuneralhome.com






Published in Deridder Daily News on Jul. 17, 2020.
