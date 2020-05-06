Joan J Weldon

Guest Book
  • "Love , prayers and peace for all. So sorry for your loss."
    - Darlene W Miers
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Edwina Guinn
  • "God takes the good ones but he took the best home this..."
    - Edwina (Wendy Reed) Guinn
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. I Loved Miss Joan..."
    - Verda Jones
  • "So sorry for yalls loss. Sis Joan will be missed by so..."
    - The Baileys
Service Information
Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder
2110 Highway 171 South
DeRidder, LA
70634
(337)-463-7428
Visitation
Private
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Obituary
Joan J. Weldon, 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana. Joan, the daughter of Benson and Ruby Jewel (McDonald) Fought was born on January 13, 1944, in Salina, Kansas.
Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Interment in New Camp Ground Cemetery, Sugartown, LA, and Rev. David Dease will preside at the service, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
Joan was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, painting, spending time outdoors and watching all the wonderful woodland creatures. She loved visiting with family and catching up with her friends lives on Facebook. She enjoyed sharing her love of her homeland "The Land of Enchantment" which is New Mexico. Joan was a faithful member of Welcome Pentecostal Church.
Family left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Louis L. Weldon, Sr.; children, Louis L. Weldon, Jr. and Kyong of Sugartown, LA, Shonda Schecher of Sugartown, LA, Sarah Besancon, and Andy, of Pensacola, FL, Travis Weldon, and Miranda of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Emily and Robert Camacho, Louis L. Weldon III and Carrie, Donald Weldon, Rhiannon Weldon, Tevin Schecher and Ashley, Thadius Schecher, Trace Schecher, Ty Schecher, Andrew Besancon, Weldon Besancon, Lawson Weldon, and Colton Weldon; and great grandchildren, Lillith Parker, Coraline Parker, Nathaniel Parker, Kristi-Ann Camacho, Jayden Packer, Jenny Schecher, Jaxlynn Schecher, Ava Schecher; brother, Jerry Fought, and Barbara of Memphis, AR, along with a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her father, Benson Fought; mother, Jewel McDonald Fought; two brothers; and two sisters.
Serving as pallbearers will be Louis L. Weldon, Jr, Travis Weldon, Tevin, Thadius, Trace, and Ty Schecher.
Words of comfort may be expressed to the Weldon Family at www.labbymemorial.com.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 6, 2020
