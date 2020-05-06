Guest Book View Sign Service Information Labby Memorial Funeral Home - DeRidder 2110 Highway 171 South DeRidder , LA 70634 (337)-463-7428 Visitation Private To be announced at a later date Funeral service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Joan J. Weldon, 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana. Joan, the daughter of Benson and Ruby Jewel (McDonald) Fought was born on January 13, 1944, in Salina, Kansas.

Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Interment in New Camp Ground Cemetery, Sugartown, LA, and Rev. David Dease will preside at the service, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.

Joan was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, painting, spending time outdoors and watching all the wonderful woodland creatures. She loved visiting with family and catching up with her friends lives on Facebook. She enjoyed sharing her love of her homeland "The Land of Enchantment" which is New Mexico. Joan was a faithful member of Welcome Pentecostal Church.

Family left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Louis L. Weldon, Sr.; children, Louis L. Weldon, Jr. and Kyong of Sugartown, LA, Shonda Schecher of Sugartown, LA, Sarah Besancon, and Andy, of Pensacola, FL, Travis Weldon, and Miranda of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Emily and Robert Camacho, Louis L. Weldon III and Carrie, Donald Weldon, Rhiannon Weldon, Tevin Schecher and Ashley, Thadius Schecher, Trace Schecher, Ty Schecher, Andrew Besancon, Weldon Besancon, Lawson Weldon, and Colton Weldon; and great grandchildren, Lillith Parker, Coraline Parker, Nathaniel Parker, Kristi-Ann Camacho, Jayden Packer, Jenny Schecher, Jaxlynn Schecher, Ava Schecher; brother, Jerry Fought, and Barbara of Memphis, AR, along with a host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Benson Fought; mother, Jewel McDonald Fought; two brothers; and two sisters.

Serving as pallbearers will be Louis L. Weldon, Jr, Travis Weldon, Tevin, Thadius, Trace, and Ty Schecher.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Weldon Family at

Joan J. Weldon, 76, of DeRidder, LA, passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in DeRidder, Louisiana. Joan, the daughter of Benson and Ruby Jewel (McDonald) Fought was born on January 13, 1944, in Salina, Kansas.Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service. Interment in New Camp Ground Cemetery, Sugartown, LA, and Rev. David Dease will preside at the service, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.Joan was a loving wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, painting, spending time outdoors and watching all the wonderful woodland creatures. She loved visiting with family and catching up with her friends lives on Facebook. She enjoyed sharing her love of her homeland "The Land of Enchantment" which is New Mexico. Joan was a faithful member of Welcome Pentecostal Church.Family left to cherish her memory are her husband of 57 years, Louis L. Weldon, Sr.; children, Louis L. Weldon, Jr. and Kyong of Sugartown, LA, Shonda Schecher of Sugartown, LA, Sarah Besancon, and Andy, of Pensacola, FL, Travis Weldon, and Miranda of DeRidder, LA; grandchildren, Emily and Robert Camacho, Louis L. Weldon III and Carrie, Donald Weldon, Rhiannon Weldon, Tevin Schecher and Ashley, Thadius Schecher, Trace Schecher, Ty Schecher, Andrew Besancon, Weldon Besancon, Lawson Weldon, and Colton Weldon; and great grandchildren, Lillith Parker, Coraline Parker, Nathaniel Parker, Kristi-Ann Camacho, Jayden Packer, Jenny Schecher, Jaxlynn Schecher, Ava Schecher; brother, Jerry Fought, and Barbara of Memphis, AR, along with a host of nieces and nephews.She is preceded in death by her father, Benson Fought; mother, Jewel McDonald Fought; two brothers; and two sisters.Serving as pallbearers will be Louis L. Weldon, Jr, Travis Weldon, Tevin, Thadius, Trace, and Ty Schecher.Words of comfort may be expressed to the Weldon Family at www.labbymemorial.com. Published in Deridder Daily News on May 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Deridder Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close