A graveside service for Joel "Howard" Robinson will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 in Lone Star Community Cemetery with Alvin Robinson officiating under the direction of Jeane's Funeral Service. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines at all times. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Howard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org.
Howard was born March 20, 1942 and passed away November 8, 2020 at the age of 78. He was a devout Christian man who attended Oak Grove Mission Church and was a member of two Masonic Lodges – Gardner and Glenmora. Howard had a contagious smile and laugh and was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a very giving man who helped many in need over the years. Words can't describe the love he had for his family. Howard was a loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He exemplified unconditional love to his family and always had his "flip phone" near to call and check on his grandkids. When you answered his calls, you knew you would hear the happiest voice ever. Howard's hobby was loving his grandchildren, and he would often pass a $5, $10, or $20 bill to his grandchildren, great nieces and nephews and any children he came in contact with. When the grandchildren were asked to write a short, favorite memory of their PawPaw, one said, "I don't have a short, favorite memory. There are too many and none are short." Howard always let his family know how proud he was of them, and would celebrate each achievement and say, "They are a chip off the old block." All he wanted for his family was for them to be successful and live their lives for Christ. He said many times, "I want all my family to be in heaven with me one day."
Howard worked for four generations of the J.W. McDonald family in road construction for 60 years. His career started with picking up sticks to build a road in Sieper, Louisiana. After that, he drove a gravel truck and later operated bull dozers and motor graders, eventually working his way to a foreman and supervisor. He built state and parish roads all over the state of Louisiana, many through sugar cane fields. During the mid 70s, he took a break from building roads to manage Acadiana Asphalt Company in Lafayette. He was well respected and loved by colleagues and company employees.
Howard was preceded in death by his infant daughters, Ginger Annette Robinson and Jennifer Lin Robinson; parents, Spencer Robinson and Bessie Mae Robinson; brothers, Ivy Robinson and Web Robinson; and granddaughter, Emily Dauzart.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Virginia Robinson of Hineston, LA,
son, Scotty Robinson and wife Kay of Gardner LA,
daughter, Gina Rougeau and husband Ronald of Katy, TX,
brothers, Donald E. Robinson, K.C. Robinson, and Ward Robinson,
grandchildren, Dustin Rougeau, Devin Rougeau, Lane Robinson, Peyton Rougeau, Cade Robinson, and Linzey Dauzart,
great grandchildren, Carter Dauzart and Natalie Dauzart,
and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Robby Taylor, Scotty Robinson, Lane Robinson, Cade Robinson, Devin Rougeau, and Ronald Rougeau.