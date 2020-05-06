JoEtta F. Whiddon, 83, of DeRidder, Louisiana, passed from this life on Sunday, May 3, 2020 in DeRidder, LA, surrounded by her loving children. JoEtta, the daughter of Leonard and Nona (Stansbury) Falke was born on April 9, 1937 in Gueydan, Louisiana.
Due to health restrictions in effect because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, a private graveside service will be on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Beauregard Cemetery, DeRidder, LA with Reverend JR Moreno officiating, under the direction of Labby Memorial Funeral Home.
JoEtta worked as a nurse for 35 years in the medical field, 14 of those years with Dr. Thomas Griffin. She helped many with medical questions from her home and by phone calls. She never met a stranger. She adored her children and grandchildren. She will be missed tremendously by family, friends, and loved ones.
Family left to cherish her memory are her children Bud Navarre (Teresa) of Lake Charles, LA, Dwayne Navarre (Debbie) of Sulphur, LA; Chrisy Jones (Charles) of DeRidder, LA, Cathy Moreno (JR) of Hemphill, TX, Pat Firmin (Connie) of Ocean Springs, MS; brother Larry Falke (Penny) of Denham Springs, LA; sister Phillis McMullen (Bo) of Crowley, LA; nine grandchildren; twenty-three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She is preceded in death by her three husbands, Harry Navarre, Buddy Firmin, Johnny Whiddon; parents, Leonard and Nona Falke; one sister; two brothers; two grandchildren; and two stepsons.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 6, 2020