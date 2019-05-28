Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Dearmon. View Sign Service Information Myers Colonial Funeral Home Inc. 3178 Hwy 190 West Deridder , LA 70634 (337)-463-9996 Send Flowers Obituary

John Henry Dearmon, Sr., 72, of, DeRidder, LA passed from this life on Saturday, May, 25, 2019.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 52 years, Kathy Dearmon of DeRidder LA; sons, John Dearmon and Kim of DeRidder, LA, Donald Dearmon of Sulphur, LA, Jeffrey Dearmon and Belinda of Longville, LA and Rayburn Dearmon and Meagan of Leesville, LA; daughters, Lisa Stivender and Gilbert of Bon Wier, TX, Jennifer Coward and Kevin of DeRidder, LA and Shalynn Heaven Dearmon of Tyler, TX; brothers, O.D. Dearmon of DeRidder, LA and Roscoe Dearmon of DeRidder, LA; sisters-in-law Sadie Dearmon of Citronelle, AL and Brenda Dearmon of Rosepine, LA; 19 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Julia Dearmon; brothers, Otto, Lonzo, Woodrow and J.B Dearmon; sisters, Margie Ferguson and Beulah Robertson.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM at Turning Point Apostolic Church in DeRidder, LA and continue Wednesday at 10 AM until time of service. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Turning Point Apostolic Church in DeRidder, LA. Reverend Dan Booth will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Jacob Dearmon, Mitch Simmons, Wesley Coward, Jerimiah Dearmon, William Dearmon and Josh Dearmon. Honorary pallbearer will be Hayden Dearmon. Burial will follow at Lewis Cemetery in DeRidder, LA.

