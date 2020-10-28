John Ezekiel Peters passed from this earthly life into eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice Center in Baton Rouge, LA.



John E. Peters was born April 4, 1953 to the late James Arthur Peters and Leola Claiborne Carhee. He accepted Christ into his life as a child and was baptized at an early age by Reverend KE Robinson at Star Light Baptist Church where he became a member. After graduating from DeRidder High School, John enlisted in the United States Army on September 28, 1973 and remained on active duty until September 30, 1993. While John was stationed overseas in Zweibrücken, Germany, he met and married Elisabeth Krautman on December 23, 1977. Some of John's achievements in the Army were, The Army Commendation Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal 6th AWD, NCO Professional Development Ribbon and The National Defense Service Medal. John attended the Basic and Advanced German Language Course, spoke fluently and served as a translator converting German to English. John retired from the US Army and moved back to his hometown, DeRidder, LA that he so loved.



John leaves to cherish his memory and celebrate his life, his wife, Elisabeth Peters of Colorado Springs, CO; daughters, Sovatta Sweet of Many, LA, Liola Peters, Ramona Peters, both of Colorado Springs, CO; sons, John Smith(Melissa) of Zachary, LA , Kevin Peters of Germany, John Griffin, Jr. of Philadelphia, PA; step-daughters, Mary Eck(Kai) and Charlotte Grünewold(Heiko), both of Germany; brothers, Russell LaRue, Gibson Michael(Patrice), George Franklin Fitzgerald(Rolanda); sisters, Anise Naurita(Ralph), Judy Carolyn, Parthenia Ida(Kwame), Artemese Coralotta(Stephen), Tracy Leola Lynette(LaRone); sixteen grandchildren; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.



Drive Thru Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31 from 9:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM at Myers Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Minister Artemese Hickman will officiate the service. Pallbearers will be Dontavious Jackson, Stephen Hickman, Lorenzo Howard, Carlos Archield, Terrance Wilson and George Carhee. Honorary Pallbearers will be Russell Chew, Ralph McMahon, Alan Hickman, Jarvis Claiborne, Gibson Peters, Willie Smith, Arnett Thomas and Alfred Archield. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery in DeRidder, LA



The family of John E. Peters wishes to express our sincere thanks and gratitude for every act of kindness and love displayed during our hour of bereavement. We were comforted by your telephone calls, flowers, cards and most importantly, your prayers. According to the word of God, the strong are to bear the infirmities of the weak. Again, thank you for doing just that. We pray God continues to shower you and your families with His richest blessings.



Special thanks to the War Veterans Home in Jackson, LA; Fresenius Kidney Care in Jackson, LA; and The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA.



Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.





