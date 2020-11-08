Funeral services for John "Junior" Kenneth Pelt, Jr. will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 7, 2020 in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel with Reverend Gary Bankson officiating. Committal service will follow in the Marlow Cemetery under the direction of White Oaks Funeral Home, Oakdale.

Junior, 51, of Leesville, passed away on Monday, November 2, 2020 in the Minden Medical Center due to injuries sustained while cutting a tree during Hurricane Laura.

Junior was one of a kind. He started working in the logging industry at the age of 13 with his Pawpaw Pelt, his daddy and his uncles. He was a jack of all trades, including a lineman, trucker, welder, mechanic and carpenter.

Junior had the best sense of humor, always so funny and quick with come backs and quotes like no other. He was the life of the party. He was willing to help anyone in need when he could.

Junior loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, they loved their Ole June Bug very much. He enjoyed hog hunting with one of his best friend Greg Johnson. He also loved hanging out with his lifelong friend Raymond White.

Jr. loved his mamma; he would still sit and color with her anytime she asked. You always knew where you stood with Jr. Pelt, because whatever was on his mind that's what he told you.

Junior is preceded in death by his father, John K. Pelt, Sr.; brother, Timmy J. Pelt; grandparents, Arthur Sr. and Alice Pelt & Antoine and Marie Guidry; uncles, Robert L. Pelt, Blue Pelt and Alton Pelt; aunts, Bobbie Diez, Minnie Leamer and Rosa Lea Moffit; step granddaughter, Tommie Burnette; and great nephew, Creedon Cormier.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are his mother, Rose Guidry Pelt; one brother, Kevin (Chelsea) Pelt; three sisters, Tammy (Lynn) Johnson, Mandi (Raymond) Pelt and Angie (Benny) Pelt; three daughters, Keisha Broussard, Taylor Pelt and Chesni James; two stepchildren, Amanda Spann and Jared Maricle; ten grandchildren; along with a host of family and friends.

Pallbearers to serve will be Greg Johnson, Mann Pelt, Shane Istre, Spooky West, Justin Talbert and Tyler Bailey.

Visitation will be held in the White Oaks Memorial Chapel on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 12 noon until 9 p.m., then on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.



