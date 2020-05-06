John Oliver Perkins, Sr., 78, of Singer, LA, passed from this life on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Timothy Perkins and Haydee of Moss Bluff, LA, Marcus Perkins and Jessica of Vicenza, Italy; brothers, Donnis Perkins and Joan of DeQuincy, LA, James Perkins of Singer, LA, Clyde Perkins and Phyllis of Oretta, LA; sisters, Peggy Hardy of DeRidder, LA, Christine Harrison of DeRidder, LA, Constance Chism and Raymond of DeRidder, LA, Betty Hudson of Merryville, LA, Dean Eddelmon of Alexandria, LA; grandchildren, Cynthia, Harmony and Randall, John III, Abbygale, Karyme, Isabella, Olivia, Chelsea, Isiah and Sofia; great grandchildren, Bexley Jean, Averee and Kendall; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, John Perkins, Jr.; parents, Theodore and Nellie McCloud Perkins; brothers, Gordon and Rex Perkins.
A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Myers-Colonial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA.
Published in Deridder Daily News on May 6, 2020